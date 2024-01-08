Paris Saint Germain sailed off to the victory with ease as they went on to score nine goals and maintained a clean sheet against Revel. Kylian Mbappe who is considered to be one of the best football players of this era went on to score a hat trick for PSG. An own goal was scored by Revel's Maxence N'Guessan in the 38th minute. Randal Kolo Muani from PSG went on to score a brace. Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, and Cher Ndour scored a goal each. PSG has now advanced to the Round of 32 of the French Cup. Coupe de France 2024: Lille Registers Club Record 12–0 Win Against Golden Lion in French Cup.

Revel 0-9 PSG

