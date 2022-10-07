Cristiano Ronaldo applauded his teammates and also thanked the fans after Manchester United defeated Omonia in a UEFA Europa League 2022-23 clash on Thursday, October 6. Ronaldo, who had a great chance to score his 700th goal but missed from close range, took to Instagram to share a post, lauding his teammates after United's win. He also uploaded a story, thanking fans for their support of the team. Omonia 2–3 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Red Devils Come From Behind To Clinch Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Ronaldo's Instagram Story:

Cristiano Ronaldo via Instagram story: "Thank you for your support, United fans. 👏🏻" pic.twitter.com/vfv5hygygx — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) October 6, 2022

