Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted leaving the team hotel and heading to the bus which would take him to King Power Stadium, where Manchester United would go up against Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday, September 2. Erik ten Hag, Red Devils' head coach, has benched him for the past two games and he is once again set to miss out on the starting XI of the match. Despite that, he seemed to be in pretty high spirits.

📸 Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the team hotel on his way to the stadium to face Leicester City pic.twitter.com/y9CoQlxAhD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2022

