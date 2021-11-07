Second-time mother-to-be and long-time partner of ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez is busy with mommy duties. And she is loving it. The 27-year-old, who is pregnant with twins, took to social media to share an adorable family photo. She is seen supporting Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. with kind words. The Spanish model writes, “Supporting my big boy,” followed by a football and a red heart emoji. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is a budding footballer who has shown the potential to follow in his legendary father’s footsteps. He was spotted arriving at the Manchester United academy, and one can expect him to shine on. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez To Become Parents Again: A Look At The Couple's Relationship Timeline So Far.

Georgina, who gave birth to the couple’s first child, three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, is also a mother figure to his other children – 11-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo born via surrogacy. Their family is going to expand further after the power couple announced about expecting twins.

Check Out Georgina Rodriguez's Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

