Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training with Manchester United ahead of their Europa League encounter against Sheriff. The Portuguese star has started all four of the team's European games and is expected to feature in the playing XI once again. The 37-year-old was dropped from the squad for the match against Chelsea after editing the field before full-time in the victory over Spurs.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in training with multiple reports suggesting he will return to play this week after conversations with Erik ten Hag 📸 pic.twitter.com/QvT5554l4z — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)