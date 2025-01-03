Cristiano Ronaldo has recently joined the Al-Nassr practice as the Saudi Arabian outfit are all set to resume their Saudi Pro League 2024-25 campaign with the match against Al-Akhdoud. Ahead of that, Ronaldo shared a post with some glimpses from training session with the caption 'back to work'. Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his Christmas vacations at Lapland, the winter wonderland of Finland. He joined the training on December 28. After the New Year's break, he has now re-joined the grind for being match-ready. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Al-Nassr Training Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Clash With Al-Akhdoud, Star Portuguese Football To Resume Practice Following Christmas Break (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpses Of Training Following Re-Joining Al-Nassr Practice

Back to work pic.twitter.com/grgi5sbZHL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 3, 2025

