Cristiano Ronaldo managed to edge past Lionel Messi in an elite list to become the second-highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup Qualifying history, after slamming a brace during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match between Portugal and Armenia. Ronaldo was level with Messi on 36 FIFA World Cup Qualifying goals, but his two goals helped the Portugal star footballer take a two-goal lead over the Argentine legend. Guatemala's Fabio Ruiz leads the scoring charts ahead of Ronaldo and Messi with 39 goals in 47 matches. Ronaldo will have another chance to go past Ruiz when Portugal takes on Hungary in a FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group F match on September 10. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video Highlights: Watch Portugal Star Footballer Score Brace in FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match Against Armenia

Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Lionel Messi in Elite List

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi as the 2nd highest scorer in World Cup Qualifying history 🥈📈 pic.twitter.com/d7Hl0R6kkR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2025

