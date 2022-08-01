Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that the English club would not take risk of letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer due to lack of consistent goalscorer in the club like the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo scored more than 25 goals last season for the Red Devils. Ferdinand stressed that another strikers like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial can not score like Ronaldo week in and week out. While talking about the possibility of the 37-year-old's transfer this summer, Ferdinand said: "I think Manchester United won't risk it (Selling Ronaldo). They clearly lack goals without him."

Watch video:

With transfer speculation around @Cristiano increasing, we asked @rioferdy5 his thoughts on CR7s future 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/9pX9a5ujSd — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 1, 2022

