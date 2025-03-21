Kylian Mbappe making his national return after six months, found himself completely shut down from the match as Croatia claimed a convincing 2-0 victory over France in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinals at Split. Ante Budimir have the home side a lead in the 26th minute courtesy of a brilliant cross from Ivan Perisic, who doubled the advantage just minutes before the half-time whistle. For France, Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele failed to convert despite having several shots on goal. Denmark 1–0 Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals: Rasmus Hojlund Lone Goal Helps Brian Riemer’s Side Beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Croatia Spoil Kylian Mbappe's Return

