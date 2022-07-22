Barcelona legend Dani Alves has joined Mexican club Pumas on a free-transfer this summer. The Brazilian full-back returned to Camp Nou last season to help them go through squad crisis. After his contract expired earlier this month, he blamed Barca management for not showing respect to their legends. The Brazilian would stay at Pumas till 2023.

Check Tweet:

Official, confirmed. Dani Alves joins Mexican side Pumas on free transfer as contract has been completed, it will be valid until June 2023. 🚨🇲🇽 #Pumas Dani Alves has already completed the agreement with Pumas after leaving Barcelona as free agent few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/oKlDLU2x5Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

