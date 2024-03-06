Many big celebrities such as Mark Zuckerburg, Rihanna, Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar and many more arrived for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Many cricketers such as DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were also spotted at the event. Meanwhile, a video claiming veteran footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez arriving at the event is going viral on social media. However, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function and the video is from 2023. The video is from the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities? Know Truth About Viral Video

Video With False Claims That Ronaldo Attended Anant Ambani Pre-Wedding Event

Here's the Post from 2023

📸‼️ Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina have arrived for the Tyson Fury ✖ Francis Ngannou fight. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/y9ttKD3RTE — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) October 28, 2023

