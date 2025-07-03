Tennis legend Rafael Nadal condoled the shocking deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother in a car accident on July 3. The 28-year-old, who played for Liverpool and Portugal, was in a Lamborghini with his brother Andre Silva, which caught fire, leading to their untimely demise and this development left the sports world in shock and disappointment, with condolences and tributes pouring in from all corners. Taking to social media, Rafael Nadal reacted to Liverpool's post on Diogo Jota's tragic demise and wrote in Spanish, "What terribly sad and painful news. All my love, affection, and support to his wife, his children, his family, and his friends in such a difficult moment. Rest in Peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva." Who is Diogo Jota? Here's All You Need To Know About Portugal and Liverpool Star Footballer Who Died in Car Accident.

Rafael Nadal Condoles Diogo Jota's Demise

Qué noticia tan triste y dolorosa 😔 Todo mi cariño, mi afecto y mi apoyo para su mujer, sus hijos, sus familiares y sus amigos en un momento tan difícil. Descansad en Paz, Diogo Jota y André Silva. https://t.co/KohpGTnz1Q — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)