Following Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's confirmation of his absence from the World Cup, Diogo Jota responded on Twitter to his injury. The Portuguese star called the ill-timed injury a "collapsed dream" and assured fans he would make a fighting comeback as soon as possible. He added that, despite being unable to contribute on the field, he would continue to support both his club and his country from outside.

Heartbroken Diogo Jota Reacts on Twitter

After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed 💔 I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible 🙏 You'll Never Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/gKssZSnLZ1 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) October 18, 2022

