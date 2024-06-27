The Ecuador National Football Team needed a win to stay alive in the Copa America 2024 competition and the side delivered the result against the Jamaica National Football Team. Kendry Paez and Alan Minda scored in injury time of both halves to add to Kasey Palmer’s own goal in the 13th minute of the match. The Jamaican side did manage to pull a goal back via Michail Antonio in the 54th Minute, but the La Tri held on to the lead and collected all three points from the match. They are level on points with the Mexico National Football Team but has a better Goal difference allowing them a slight edge in the standings. Jonathan David Scores As Canada Beat Peru 1–0 at Copa America 2024

Ecuador 3-1 Jamaica, Copa America 2024

Ecuador takes all 3 points in Las Vegas ✅ pic.twitter.com/exCDnwdQfa — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) June 27, 2024

Kendry Paez Penalty Goal vs Jamaica in Copa America 2024

Kendry Páez 💫 pic.twitter.com/FC2l4szBDo — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) June 27, 2024

Alan Minda Goal vs Jamaica in Copa America 2024

Alan Minda 🔒 pic.twitter.com/l3vNUfTaJ1 — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)