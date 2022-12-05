England players received a pleasant reception from the fans after they returned to their basecamp following a 3-0 win over Senegal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16. The fans were seen cheering on loudly with England flags as confetti showered on the footballers who made their way into a hall. Some players also joined in celebrations with the fans. England will face France in the quarterfinal. England 3–0 Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022: Three Lions Set Up Quarterfinal Showdown Against France With Victory Over African Champions (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

England Fans Greet Football Team Players:

What a welcome back at basecamp! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/fFnZE7eZec — England (@England) December 5, 2022

