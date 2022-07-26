England face Sweden in a heavyweight semi-final clash at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on July 27 (Wednesday) at Bramall Lane. The tournament favourites England had to go extra mile to beat a spirited Spanish side in the quarter-finals as they came back from behind to snatch victory and book a last four berth in the European event. On the other hand, Linda Sembrant's late winner against Belgium sent Sweden to the semifinals. The Blagut won the competition back in 1984 and would face a tough fight against the in-form Lionesses. The Swedish team enjoy a clear 15-3 lead in the head-to-head battle against the hosts. The Engalnd vs Sweden match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports channels and SonyLIV would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match in India. Indian fans can also enjoy the live action on Jio TV.

Check the schedule:

.@WEURO2022 SEMIS are HERE 👊 Hosts & Favourites England up against Sweden, no.1 ranked team in Euros💥 Can the Lionesses reach their 3rd European Final in pursuit of their first ever major trophy? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇸🇪 | 🕧 Tonight 12:30 AM 📺 #SonySportsNetwork#ENGSWE #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/qgu7APXSDm — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 26, 2022

