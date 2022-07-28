Germany will take on France in the second semifinal of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 at the Stadium mk in England on July 28. The match has a start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network and SonyLIV would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the game in India.

Check the tweet:

✌️ traditional footballing giants battle for 1️⃣ #WEURO2022 final spot ⚔️ Predict the winner & stream 🇩🇪 vs 🇫🇷 semi-final LIVE on #SonyLIV ➡️ https://t.co/Pka3zTAt8L 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/nVtofYG2LK — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)