Brazilian legend Pele scored his 1000th career goal on November 19, 1969, against Vasco de Gama at Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, while playing for Santos FC. The goal came from a penalty after which fans invaded the pitch. The Brazilian legend passed away on December 29th. His funeral will take place today, January 2nd at Vila Bellmeiro, Santos FC's Stadium. Before the funeral, a video of a fan narrating Pele's 1000th goal based on radio commentary started to surface on the internet. Pele Dies At 82: Mohun Bagan To Have Special Gate Named After Late Brazilian Legend.

Fan narrates Pele's 1000th Goal

Aqui o registro. Até a parte do Pelé ficar de costas, realmente rolou. https://t.co/CM39isvLrK — Samuel Pancher (@SamPancher) January 2, 2023

