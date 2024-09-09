Cristiano Ronaldo at the end made a difference after he scored the match-winner for the Portugal National Football Team during the 88th minute. This goal helped CR7 and co to win the second consecutive match at the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Scott McTominay scored the goal early for Scotland but Bruno Fernandes from Portugal scored an equaliser in the second half and Ronaldo came up with the much-needed goal for Portugal. Fans present at the Estadio do Benfica jumped up in joy after CR7 scored the match-winner for the home team. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Match-Winner in Portugal's 2–1 Victory Over Scotland in UEFA Nations League 2024–25, Says 'Two Games, Two Wins…' (See Post).

Fans Jump Up in Joy After Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Match-Winning Goal

