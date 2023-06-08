Fiorentina would be locking horns with West Ham in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 final on Thursday, June 8. The match would be played at the Eden Arena in Prague and is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who wish to watch live telecast of this match can do so on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel. The live streaming of this contest is also available and fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the same. But they would have to pay a subscription fee for that. Clash Breaks Out Between West Ham and Fiorentina Fans Ahead of UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 Final (Watch Video).

Fiorentina vs West Ham

The countdown is almost over for this explosive #UECLfinal 💥 between @WestHam & @ACFFiorentinaEN ⌛ Which of these emerging European teams will clinch the big prize? 🏆 Watch the #UEFAEuropaConference League showdown tonight, 12:30 am onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/gtvJPwoa57 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 7, 2023

