Germany reached semi-finals of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 after beating Austria 2-0 in the quarter-finals at the Brentford Community Stadium on July 22. Lina Magull and Alexandra Popp were on the scoresheet for the Germans. Popp became the first player in the history of the tournament to score goals in the four consecutive matches so far.

