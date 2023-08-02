Italian football legend and FIFA World Cup winning goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon is all set to announce his retirement from football at the age of 45. He has 1,151 appearances for club & country, 29 trophies beside his name. A senior career from 1995 to 2023, spanning across 28 years. He played his last season for Parma last season and according to reports he will make his retirement official soon. Sadio Mane Officially Announced By Al-Nassr; Senegal Footballer to Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League 2023-24.

Gianluigi Buffon Set to Announce Retirement

BREAKING: legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has decided to retire from professional football — it will be official in the next days ⭐️🇮🇹 Buffon, 45 years old, was playing for Parma last season. One of the best goalkeepers in history of the game will now retire. pic.twitter.com/j5KpHYd6dU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

