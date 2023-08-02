Sadio Mane's move from Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr is now officially confirmed as it is announced from the club. He has officially signed his with Al Nassr until June 2027. The deal is agreed for a fee of €40M. He will be the fourth player to move from Europe to Al-Nassr after Alex Telles, Seko Fofana and Marcelo Sabitzer. Gianluigi Buffon, Legendary Italian Footballer, Set to Announce Retirement At Age 45.

Sadio Mane Officially Announced By Al-Nassr

Official, confirmed. Sadio Mané leaves Bayern and joins Al Nassr! 🟡🔵🇸🇦 Mané will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo — following Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles arrivals.pic.twitter.com/ELBItR3yOG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

