Regarded as one of the best midfielders in current generation, Portugal's Bruno Fernandes celebrates his birthday today (September 8). Born September 8, 1991 has been a crucial member of the Portuguese national football team and Manchester United, and was part of the UEFA Nations League winning side in 2018-19 and 2024-25 with Portugal. As Man United captain, Fernandes is yet to find his footing in English Premier League (EPL), while winning FA Cup 2023-24 and EFL 2022-23. Fans took to social media platform 'X', and wished Fernandes a happy birthday on his special occasion. Fernandes has also played for sides like Udinese and Sporting CP in Serie A and Primeira Liga, respectively. Manchester United 3–2 Burnley, Premier League 2025–26: Bruno Fernandes’ Late Penalty Helps Red Devils Secure First Victory of Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Happy Birthday To The Best Midfielder

Most chances created in the Premier League over the last 4️⃣ seasons: 2022/23 - Bruno Fernandes (119) 2023/24 - Bruno Fernandes (114) 2024/25 - Bruno Fernandes (91) 2025/26 - Bruno Fernandes (12)* Happy birthday to the best midfielder in the EPL, who turns 31 today. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/0iskrYFZn8 — klaus (@Kvngklaus07) September 8, 2025

Happy 31st Birthday

When Bruno Fernandes played for Novara and Udinese. Happy 31st birthday to him. 🇵🇹🤩 — Shekhawat09 (@sshekhawat09) September 8, 2025

Fans Wish Bruno Fernandes Happy Birthday

Bruno Fernandes Celebrates His Birthday Today

Happy birthday to Capitano Bruno Fernandes 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/zdsxGMgxQa — طروق (@tariq_H9) September 8, 2025

'Happy Birthday, King of Creativity'

🎩🇵🇹 MOST CHANCES CREATED IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE 2022/23: Bruno Fernandes – 119 2023/24: Bruno Fernandes – 114 2024/25: Bruno Fernandes – 91 2025/26: Bruno Fernandes – 12 Happy 31st Birthday to the 🎂 KING OF CREATIVITY#BrunoFernandes #MUFC #PremierLeague #Birthday #Playmaker pic.twitter.com/fg1JN1QA0u — TechBreeze News (@TechBreeze72255) September 7, 2025

