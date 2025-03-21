Former Brazil national football team, PSG, AC Milan and FC Barcelona legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho celebrates his 45th birthday today, being born on March 21, 1980. Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldinho has won multiple trophies with various sides he has played in. He has won the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Copa America, and multiple European domestic leagues among the many trophies. Individually, the player has won the highest accolades in football, clinching the 2005 Ballon d'Or. Despite all the glorious feats achieved, most fans cherish the magician for his skills. Scroll below to see how fans wished Ronaldinho on the football great's 45th birthday. Famous Birthdays on March 21: Antoine Griezmann, Rani Mukerji, Ayrton Senna and Bismillah Khan – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 21.

Happy Birthday "King of Flair":

@Squawka Ronaldinho, the man who made football look like a samba party! 🕺⚽ Those stats are insane, but let’s be real—his real trophy was making defenders trip over their own feet while we all fell in love with the game. Happy birthday to the king of flair! — LFCForever (@LFCforever90) March 21, 2025

Who Made Many Fall in "Love With FC Barcelona":

Happy Birthday Ronaldinho! You made most of us fall in love with FC Barcelona pic.twitter.com/vpeRqbYvlO — Mr. Lee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@one_mrlee) March 21, 2025

One of the "Greatest Ballers":

Hands down one of the greatest ballers to ever grace a football pitch an absolute joy to watch Not to mention now an honorary Claret! Happy Birthday to the great Ronaldinho! 🇧🇷 ⚽️ 🪄 For those of you that never saw him epitomise the phrase “The Beautiful Game” enjoy…. pic.twitter.com/1vEha3pCNO — Ash (@BFC84Ash) March 21, 2025

Happy Birthday "Idol":

Our idol turns 45 😮‍💨 Happy birthday Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/E1BVCpWc8A — DiScLaImEr🔰 (@jordanotmicheal) March 21, 2025

Best Wishes to one of the "Greatest and Most Outstanding No. 10s":

Happy 45th birthday to one of the greatest and most outstanding no. 10's in the world, who made football seem so easy and enjoyable. A BARCA icon that will always hold a special place in our hearts. Best wishes to you, Gucho Ronaldinho. @10Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/gqtgcQE9Ay — MrKickBall (@Mr_Kickball) March 21, 2025

