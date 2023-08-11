Harry Kane was reportedly known to have signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich after Tottenham and the German Club agreed on a €100m fee with €20m add-ons. Following the deal, he was set to fly to Germany today. However, there is a twist in the tale Kane's travel permission has reportedly been denied and due to this, the England captain's medical is now on hold. It does seem the Premier League club are trying to renegotiate the agreement with Bayern FC. Harry Kane Transfer News: England’s Star Striker Set To Join Bayern Munich From Tottenham for €100m Fee

Harry Kane Travel Permission Reportedly Denied By Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Renegotiating Agreement With Bayern Munich

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)