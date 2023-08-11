Harry Kane was reportedly known to have signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich after Tottenham and the German Club agreed on a €100m fee with €20m add-ons. Following the deal, he was set to fly to Germany today. However, there is a twist in the tale Kane's travel permission has reportedly been denied and due to this, the England captain's medical is now on hold. It does seem the Premier League club are trying to renegotiate the agreement with Bayern FC. Harry Kane Transfer News: England’s Star Striker Set To Join Bayern Munich From Tottenham for €100m Fee

Harry Kane Travel Permission Reportedly Denied By Tottenham Hotspur

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Harry Kane was being driven to the airport this morning when he was told to not fly to Munich. He's currently at a family home near the airport waiting for permission to fly. Tottenham are trying to change deal at the last minute. ⚠️🤯 (Source: @SkyKaveh) pic.twitter.com/JLPIHLjZz4 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 11, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur Renegotiating Agreement With Bayern Munich

Final ‘poker games’ of Kane saga ⚠️ Harry Kane and his camp, at the airport in order to fly to Munich. Tottenham now asking to change some small conditions of the deal. Kane, just waiting to fly once Spurs approve. …Daniel Levy, in USA and so on different time zone. pic.twitter.com/WhaOOfbBgD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

