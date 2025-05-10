FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick spoke at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. While speaking to the media, the coach talked about his side's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, saying, “You know he smokes a little, which I’ve never seen before… but well, he’s at the right age and he’s calmer!”. The manager who is often seen quite serious at the dugout, was very calm and light-hearted at the press conference. Hansi Flick referred to the 35-year-old Wojciech Szczesny's habit of smoking while laughing. FC Barcelona’s Fullback Alejandro Balde Suffers Distal Injury to Left Hamstring.

Hansi Flick On Wojciech Szczesny's Smoking:

🎙️ Hansi Flick: 💬 "Es trabajo de Deco, estoy contento con él, eso sí. Es un chico tranquilo, creo que le gustaría quedarse en Barcelona" 💬 "Y a Lewandowski le queda un año más, ya veremos qué ocurre" 🚬 "Szczesny es más tranquilo, a veces fuma un poco. Pero él es así" pic.twitter.com/RjRI0d3tVT — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) May 10, 2025

