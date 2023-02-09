Spanish giants Real Madrid will face Egyptian club Al-Ahly in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup 2022. The game will commence at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco. The winner of this game will face Al-Hilal Saudi in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2022. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, there are no official broadcasters of the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 in India. Hence the Al-Ahly vs Real Madrid match will not have any live telecast. However, fans can watch the live streaming of this game on FIFA's official YouTube channel. Manchester United Takeover: Qatari Investors Set to Bid for Red Devils in Coming Days, Says Report.

Al-Ahly vs Real Madrid on FIFA's YouTube Channel

