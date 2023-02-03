Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to open his Al-Nassr account when his side faces Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Friday, February 3. The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium and will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A win for Al-Nassr will see them move to the top of the points table. Sony Sports 2 will be providing live telecast of this match for fans in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game online, on the SonyLIV app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Al-Nassr Women's Football Team, Wishes Them Good Luck for Remaining Games (Watch Video).

