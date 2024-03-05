Saudi rivals Al-Hila and Al-Ittihad will begin their quarter-final tie in the AFC Champions League on March 5. with the opening leg taking place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. In the round of 16, the current Saudi Pro League leaders eliminated Sepahan 6-2 on aggregate, while the previous Pro League champions came from behind to win their second-leg encounter versus Navbahor 2-1. The exciting match will start at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad AFC Champions League on Sports 18 Network channels. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad AFC Champions League 2023-24 match is also available on the FanCode App and Websites. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts With a Hand Gesture After Facing Defeat in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023–24 Quarter-Final First Leg (Watch Video).

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad AFC Champions League 2023–24

