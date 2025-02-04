Al-Hilal are taking on Persepolis in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on Tuesday, February 4. The Al-Hilal vs Persepolis match is set to be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Al-Hilal vs Persepolis live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch Al-Hilal vs Persepolis live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Al-Nassr 4-0 Al Wasl, AFC Champions League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Ali Alhassan and Mohammed Al-Fatil Score as Stefano Pioli’s Side Registers Dominant Win.

Al-Hilal vs Persepolis

Fire Meets Fire! 🔥 Persepolis, a powerhouse of Iranian football, takes on Saudi giants Al Hilal in a high-voltage AFC Champions League showdown. 💥#ACLEliteOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/3f4y4nhpo3 — FanCode (@FanCode) February 4, 2025

