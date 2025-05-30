Saudi Pro League 2024-25 champions Al-Ittihad will look to win their second silverware in as many weeks when they face Al-Qadsiah in the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final on May 30. The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah match will start at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah. The King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final will have TV viewing options on Sony Ten 5 channel in India, with Sony Sports Network as the official broadcaster partner. For live online viewing options, fans can switch over to the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad tie. Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Title, Take Over Al-Nassr To Become Second Most-Successful Club In League History.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah King Cup of Champions 2024–25 Final Live

One soul United as one, chasing one dream and another title 🐅🏆 pic.twitter.com/KmIJXBBSyv — Al-Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) May 29, 2025

