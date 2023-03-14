Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr takes on Abha in the quarterfinal of King Cup 2022-23 on Tuesday, March 14. The match would be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh and is slated to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks Water Bottles After Al-Nassr's Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr vs Abha

It's time for the 𝐆.𝐎.𝐀.𝐓 to grace the King’s Cup 🐐🏆#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/3odGlE7Ore — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)