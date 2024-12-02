Currently, in the third spot in AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25, Al-Nassr will take on Al Sadd, who themselves are undefeated. The Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd ACL football match will be played on December 2 at Al-Awwal Stadium in Dubai, which will start at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd match of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on the Sports 18 Network TV channels. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match on the FanCode app and website. But they would need a match pass to watch Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd live streaming on FanCode. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25

Champions League vibes 👋 pic.twitter.com/WOM1ch8x8D — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 1, 2024

