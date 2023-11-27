The AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage match between Al-Nassr vs Persepolis will be played at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday, November 27. The clash has a start time of 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of Al-Nassr vs Persepolis football match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Viacom18 Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Al-Nassr vs Persepolis match. However, it will be available for pass holders only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. Juventus 1–1 Inter Milan, Serie A 2023–24: Lautaro Martinez’s Equalizer Secures Draw for Nerazzurri Against Old Lady in Derby d’Italia.

Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

⚽ روز بازی 🏆 هفته پنجم لیگ قهرمانان آسیا 🟡🔴 النصر - پرسپولیس ⌚ ساعت ۲۱:۳۰ 🏟️ ورزشگاه اول پارک ریاض pic.twitter.com/Qibp9Bdhgf — Persepolis (@PersepolisFC) November 27, 2023

