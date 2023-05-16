Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) will be taking on Al-Nassr in their next match in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, May 17. The game will begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium, Ha'il. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of this match in India and they will be providing the live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. They however will need to take a subscription to enjoy the live streaming. Barcelona Men's and Women's Team Players Celebrate La Liga, Liga F Titles With Fans in Victory Parade (Watch Videos).

Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

