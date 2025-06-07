The Andorra national football team will lock horns against the England national football team in the next match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier on June 7. The Andorra vs England much-awaited clash will be held at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona. The FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier match will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Andorra vs England live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch Andorra vs England live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. When is FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Know Start Date, Participating Teams, Venues, Streaming and Other Details.

Andorra vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match

