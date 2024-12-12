Arsenal square off against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 12. The Arsenal vs AS Monaco match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and fans can watch the Arsenal vs AS Monaco match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch Arsenal vs AS Monaco live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio users can also watch the Arsenal vs Monaco match on the JioTV app. Fulham 1–1 Arsenal, Premier League 2024–25: William Saliba's Goal Help Gunners Earn a Draw in Tight Contest With Cottagers.

Arsenal vs AS Monaco

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎⚪️ 🆕 Lewis-Skelly starts at left back 🤝 Merino partners Rice ⚡️Jesus up top Let's move one step closer to the next stage, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 11, 2024

