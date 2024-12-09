Arsenal got under pressure early after Fulham's Raul Jimenez scored an early goal to put the hosts in front. It was a good effort by Jimenez as it helped Fulham keep Arsenal under pressure. Arsenal kept fighting back and came up with an equaliser in the second half after William Saliba came up with a strike. This draw will lead to Fulham and Arsenal securing a point each in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. Arsenal might have secured the second position after the win not this time. Fulham are now in 10th place. Tottenham Hotspur 3–4 Chelsea, Premier League 2024–25: Cole Palmer Scores Brace, Jadon Sancho and Enzo Fernandez Net One Each As Blues Claim Victory Over Spurs in Goal-Filled Clash.

Fulham vs Arsenal Result

The points are shared at Craven Cottage. pic.twitter.com/UBAINtGAnB— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 8, 2024

