Third-placed Arsenal will host Everton on December 14 with match week 16 in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 starting. The Arsenal vs Everton PL match will be played at Emirates Stadium, and will kick off at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Arsenal vs Everton match and fans can watch the PL 2024-25 live telecast viewing option on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for live streaming viewing option for Arsenal vs Everton, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Former Premier League Star Li Tie Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail After Found Guilty in Match Fixing.

Arsenal vs Everton Live

Time to raise the levels again 🆙 pic.twitter.com/Ysn5SziKYl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 13, 2024

