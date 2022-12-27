League leaders Arsenal would be resuming their charge for the title when they take on West Ham in the Premier League 2022-23 on Tuesday, December 27. The match is slated to be played at the Emirates Stadium and will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports football will provide live telecast of the match on Indian TV sets. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Record of Becoming Highest International Goal Scorer As IFFHS Releases All-Time Rankings in Men’s Football.

Arsenal vs West Ham Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)