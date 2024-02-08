Chelsea and Aston Villa lock horns in a fourth-round replay match at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Thursday, February 8. The match will be played at the Villa Park, Birmingham, England and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match on the Sony Sports TV channels. As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea football match on the SonyLIV app and website. English Club Wycombe Wanderers' Foundation U19 Footballer Adam Ankers Dies After Falling Ill During A Match.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup 2023–24 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)