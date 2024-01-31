Aston Villa will have the chance to jump to the second spot in the Premier League 2023-24 points table when they take on Newcastle United on Wednesday, January 31. The Villa Park will host this contest which will start at 01:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide a live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the Aston Villa vs Newcastle live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. Luis Tejada Dies: Panama’s All-Time Leading Goal-Scorer Collapses on Field, Passes Away at 41.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

🚨 Resale tickets are now available for tonight's match v Newcastle United. 🎟 Tickets can be purchased by clicking on the below link. ⏬#AVFC — AVFC Support (@AVFCSupport) January 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)