In a bid to cut down their gap with leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich are set to take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga 2023-24 on January 27. The Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match will be played at the WWK Arena in Augburg and it will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2023-24 but the live telecast of this match will not be available on its TV channels. Fans can also watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. 'I'm Running Out of Energy' Jurgen Klopp to Leave Liverpool at the End of Season, German Coach Makes Announcement in Emotional Message to Fans (Watch Video).

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich

Augsburg 🆚 Bayern An all-Bavarian affair to look forward to today 👊#packmas #FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/neAze1MkTF — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 27, 2024

