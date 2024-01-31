Bahrain finished first in Group E With six points in five games. The Pearl Divers won consecutive matches after suffering an opening-day loss. Japan came out of a group of deaths with strong contenders like Iraq, Indonesia and Vietnam. Ranked 17th in the world, the Samurai Blue is the highest-ranked side in the cup. The exciting match will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of Bahrain vs Japan match will be available on the Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of Bahrain vs Japan AFC Asian Cup Match on the Jio Cinema App. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea Benefits From Late Own Goal To Salvage 2–2 Draw With Jordan.

Bahrain vs Japan on Sports 18 Channel

Mark your 🗓️ The #AFCAsianCup is set to light up the field! 🏆 action kicks off on January 12th, 2024. Catch every thrilling moment only on #Sports18. 👈🏻#AFC #AFCAsianCuponSports18 pic.twitter.com/BCeBcFIYBD — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)