Barcelona will clash with Barbastro in their round of 32 encounter in the La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, January 05. The Barbastro vs Barcelona match is set to be played at the Campo Municipal de Deportes, Barbastro, Spain and it will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Barbastro vs Barcelona live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Barbastro vs Barcelona live streaming online on the FanCode World website for a subscription pass. Real Madrid Becomes First Team to Register 5000 Points in Spanish League, Achieves Feat With Win Over Valencia in La Liga 2024-25.

Barbastro vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Expect the unexpected as the #CopaDelRey Round of 32 knockouts come calling! 👀 Catch all the action from the Premier cup competition in Spain LIVE only on FanCode! 🤩#CopaDelReyonFanCode pic.twitter.com/HAvRN1ygGC — FanCode (@FanCode) January 2, 2025

