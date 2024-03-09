Barcelona are currently third in the La Liga points table, eight points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while Mallorca occupy 15th position, eight points ahead of the relegation zone. The Catalan side made it seven games unbeaten in all competitions when they drew 0-0 away to Athletic Bilbao last weekend, with the result moving them onto 58 points from their 27 La Liga matches this season, while Mallorca managed to win two games in last five league matches. The Barcelona vs Mallorca match starts at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 9, 2024. Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India. Fans can enjoy Barcelona vs Mallorca Free Live Streaming on Jio Cinema. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Will Be My Last Dugout, Says Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Live

