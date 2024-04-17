Barcelona has lost only one of nine previous encounters against PSG in the knock-out phases of the Champions League. Since the home side of the game – Barca has a 3-2 advantage going into the second leg, they will be confident of progressing to the next round. The exciting game between PSG and Barcelona will start at 00:30 AM on April 17, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Barcelona vs PSG will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also Watch Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming on the Sony LIV app. Barcelona Defeat Cadiz, Real Madrid Beat Mallorca in LaLiga 2023-24 Despite Resting Starters Eying UCL Clash; Los Blancos Stay Ahead in Title Race.

Barcelona vs PSG Live

