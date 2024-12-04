Bayern Munich will host defending league champions Bayer Leverkusen for the round of-16 match in the DFB Pokal 2024-25 match and it will take place on December 4. The match will be played at Allianz Arena and is scheduled to begin at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Network channels are the official broadcasters for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. Fans can possibly watch the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen on Sony Ten 5 SD/HD though it is yet to be confirmed by the broadcasters. Fans can get online Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal Cup Match on FanCode app. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live

📌 Next Match: 𝐏𝐨𝐤𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 🏆 Am Dienstag kommt es im DFB-Pokal-Achtelfinale zum Duell gegen Leverkusen 👊#PACKMAS gemeinsam in unserer Arena! 💪#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/v79VRyUOq3 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) December 1, 2024

