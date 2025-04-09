Bayern Munich will square off against Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final on Wednesday, April 9. The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille match on the JioTV app for free.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

